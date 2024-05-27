Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I got a Verizon SIM card to add this camera to my Verizon account. It's not data only the SIM card is attached to a phone number. I installed it and initially I was able to get a picture and I could see the SIM card number in the settings under the mobile data. And then it just stops connecting and recognizing the SIM card and I keep going back and forth like that. It recognizes it and connects and then it doesn't recognize it and won't connect. The battery has 100% charge. Suggestions?
@maz_8193 I don't have any 4G cameras and so I am basing my answer on what I read. However, I know all the details of 4G protocols. Check out this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900006968183-How-to-import-APN-information-to-Reolink-Go-PT/Make sure you type the apn correctly with no spaces as some operators will reject the IMSI attach from the MME side. Others take a default one even you type it incorrectly. If you don't know the apn, insert the SIM in your smartphone and check it out. It is sometimes loaded automatically. Ensure that from your smartphone with this SIM, you are able to browse the Internet.If you have an AT&T SIM, try it too.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!