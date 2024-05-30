Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Is there a changelog for Reolink firmware and app upgrades, I have not been able to find any on their website. It would be nice to know what changes, fixes, improvements are done and solved in each new update that comes along. This is common for any code and software IT person to use and keep organized.
@user_828926462390425_828926462390425 in the download center there is a brief explanation of what has been added and improved. This is adjacent to the fw column.
