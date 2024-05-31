Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have a POE doorbell but I can't hear it when I am downstairs. If I buy another complete doorbell can I just use the chime and keep the camera as a spare. I want both chimes to ring when someone presses the bell. I know you can't buy the chime separately which is a pity.
@user_756125119496374_756125119496374 Check my comments in https://community.reolink.com/topic/6348/about-reolink-video-doorbell-poe-extra-chime?post_id=24325&_=1717160326137
