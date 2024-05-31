Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
When I run it separately through the App on my IPhone not connected to the NVR it is working fine, but when I connect it to the NVR with LAN cable, audio cannot be enabled. There comes a red dot in the Reolink client (audio) when i try to enable it. When I try to enable it from the app when using IPhone it says "operation failed".NVR and camera is updated to last versionNVR Model RLN8-410E / Hardware no.H3MB16Firmware version . v2.0.0.280_21060101 Reolink Duo 2 : firmware version was updated to the last version v3.0.0.1889_23031701Please help ?RegardsHenning
@henninglassen_459990516420828 You need to take it up with support on support(@)reolink(.)com. I don't have that NVR in my setup.
