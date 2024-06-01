Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I just purchased a RLC-1224A camera and noticed that the firmware version that can shipped with camera is newer than what is listed on the websiteMy new camera shows v3.1.0.2174_23082916Website shows v3.1.0.2174_23050816Why doesn't the website have latest firmware for my camera? Am I missing something here?Thanks
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!