Hi everyone!Are you looking for faster and stronger Wi-Fi? Our cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 greatly enhances your security system by offering seamless wireless connectivity for your devices, ensuring comprehensive coverage. Let's see why it's worth upgrading. Higher Security Level: Elevate your cybersecurity to the next level with WPA3. To be more specific, it protects against password guessing and GCMP-256 encryption, allows NFC password sharing as well as easy access to your accounts and WiFi router. Faster Speeds: Experience a 25% transmission rate increase compared to Wi-Fi 5 with data rates of up to 9.6 Gbps. Longer Range: WiFi 6 offers an extended coverage range that significantly reduces dead spots. Better Efficiency: Enjoy lower latency and minimal lags. Operating with 75% less latency than WiFi 5, WiFi 6 drastically improves the overall user experience.Discover what Wi-Fi 6 can do for your security network with our Argus 4 Pro. Available on June 10th from Reolink! https://reolink.club/A4P-Com6
@reolink-daisy WIFI 6 is a great improvement and becoming fairly standard for most routers/modems these days. I do also find a slight improvement with range and reliability of connection at the edge of the WIFI range which is fantastic.
