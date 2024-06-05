Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I went back home to installed 1 NVR and 4 trackmix cameras, the installation went fine, i could see my cameras on the app and on Reolink Client without problems. But now i am back to New York and nothing works. I called tech support and they said i have to be physically next to my NVR to fix it. I can't believe i spend almost $1000 us dollars to buy the system, and another $1000 to install it and now is useless. I won't be back home until next year and Reolink can't do anything to help me.Maybe one of you knows more than these ladies on tech support, they are not very knowledgeable on their own system, many times you got to tell them how it works ...I will appreciate if any of you can help me bring back online my system, now on my app i cant connect to my cameras, and in the Reolink Client i cant connect with my NVR at all ...Please help ...
@don-gato_805086213865620 Did you enable the UID? Did you connect the cameras directly to the nvr or through a switch? My recommendation is through a managed switch. This enables you to access the cameras via the nvr and directly. Moreover we even install a micro sd whereby triggered events are stored on the SD and the 24x7 recordings onto the nvr.
@don-gato_805086213865620 Before you left the installation, did you test your setup by disconnecting from local Wi-Fi and using your phone's cellular service to verify the app worked, and would work from "the outside"? Did you set-up a hotspot on your phone and use your laptop/Reolink Client to verify that it also worked as if you were "back to New York"? If not, that was a mistake.If Joseph is right that your UID is not enabled, you should be able to walk someone locally (at the NVR) into fixing it.
If that is already ON and it still doesn't work, that may mean your router there is blocking it somehow.
