I did some snooping of the http traffic from the client to the camera, and I now understand why manual focus is nearly unusable. Here's what the web client sends when you depress Focus In, e.g. a MouseDown() event:[{"cmd":"PtzCtrl","action":0,"param":{"channel":0,"op":"FocusInc","speed":32}}]and when you release the mouse button, e.g. a MouseUp() event:[{"cmd":"PtzCtrl","action":0,"param":{"channel":0,"op":"Stop"}}]The focus motor doesn't increment to a numerical position or by a numerical amount; it goes forward (or backward) until it's explicitly told to Stop, and timing of the Stop is based on a MouseUp() event in the browser. With the inherent latency in the video preview and the high latency of controlling this over the internet, accurate focusing based on visual feedback is virtually impossible.I've also observed that changing the Speed value in the slider has no apparent effect on Focus and Zoom. The commands appears to change, but the Focus and Zoom motors appear to move just as fast at "speed":1 as they do at "speed":32.So here's my proposed solution, which should be doable in software:
So this sorta works and sorta doesn't. I have two bash scripts set up. The first gets a token, so that I can authenticate commands for the next hour:
#!/bin/bashReolinkToken='curl -s GET "http://192.168.1.11/cgi-bin/api.cgi?cmd=Login&token=null" -d '[{"cmd":"Login","action":0,"param":{"User":{"userName":"admin","password":"MyActualPassword"}}}]' | jq -r '.[].value.Token.name''echo $ReolinkToken
#!/bin/bashReolinkToken=$1Cmd=$2Pause=$3curl -s POST "http://192.168.1.11/cgi-bin/api.cgi?cmd=PtzCtrl&token=$ReolinkToken" -d '[{"cmd":"PtzCtrl","action":0,"param":{"channel":0,"op":"'$Cmd'","speed":32}}]'sleep $Pausecurl -s POST "http://192.168.1.11/cgi-bin/api.cgi?cmd=PtzCtrl&token=$ReolinkToken" -d '[{"cmd":"PtzCtrl","action":0,"param":{"channel":0,"op":"Stop"}}]'
./CommandPauseStop.sh 411d80b6c8c4dd0 ZoomDec 0.1
Attached.There really isn't an issue with my unit; it's just a general observation on all of your zoom cameras. They don't store focus points, and I was trying to figure out why. Because they can't store focus, they rely on autofocus or manual focus, and manual focus has proven itself to be very difficult to use over high latency links, and I was trying to figure out why.RLC-423_SystemInfo.png
In my view considering the lag, the better fix for manual focusing would be to consider every mouse click as a single command to move the focus with a single “step” in the desired direction.No matter how long is mouse clicked down and no matter when it’s released.And this will need a slider or numeric input cell to set the said “step” length.Or the “step” could have only some default value and thus to be not user changeable if the next additional buttons are added. So could be implemented additional buttons for let’s say 5x“step” for faster rough closing the desired position or even “step”/5 buttons for fine tuning. Or of course some other than 5 value of the multiplier/divider after testing. 5 is just for instance. Pros: This way the time and lag or network issues wouldn’t matter at all.And the accuracy will depend only to the “step” length and eventually the multiplier/divider.Cons: The downside would be to require many clicks to actually reach the desired position.And with shorter “step” for better accuracy the clicks could be quite a few let’s say.And eventually would be needed these additional buttons for rough and fine tuning.
Mitku, of course that would be the preferred solution, but all the evidence in the way the Reolink cameras operate suggests that they lack the hardware necessary to move by a specific physical step. If the cameras had physical steps that could be incremented or addressed, then the cameras would be able to store focus points instead of invoking auto-focus every time they go to a preset.The fact that they _don't_ do this leads me to conclude that the motors in the cameras lack the hardware required to provide positional feedback to the controller.That's why my proposal uses time instead of position, because that's the only way I can it working.
