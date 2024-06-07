Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I just wanted to say that I appreciate Reolink has been updating its software.I have an old Reolink RLC-410W. Over the years, I appreciated the client updates so much, that caused me to I buy a couple cameras for my sister a few years ago.Last week, I finally got around to installing new firmware, and was pleasantly surprised by the HTML5 update. I use HTML5 with Chrome. In Chrome, I have a video speed controller extension that allows me to speed the video at 16X. It actually allows me to scrub/speed my RLC-410W at clear quality at 16X without frame skips! The iOS app and macOS stil doesn't run at 16X that well, but it works BEAUTIFULLY in the browser! The new Reolink update really breathes new life into this old device. I like it so much that I'm going to buy another Reolink for my backyard. Good job Reolink. I want you to know that your software team is doing a great job. If you keep up the good work, I'll keep buying new Reolink devices.By the way, when I'm using the RLC-410W with iOS and macOS app, when I set Fluent playback on 8X, it often completely skips over a chunk of video (5minutes). I have to click back the section, or play it back at 1X.Also, it would be nice if the app can play Fluent 16X. The browser can play Fluent+Clear 16X soooo smoothly, it would be amazing if the native application could play like that.That's all. Thank you to the great software devs. Keep up the good work, guys.Keep up the good work!
@workoholicspam_335979423842535 For your request, I suggest you to email support on support(@)reolink(.)com so that they take note.
