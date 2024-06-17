Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Hello, Reolinkers!It's been over a decade since we embarked on the wonderful journey together. We would have never been able to make it this far without your unwavering support! To make our upcoming anniversary even more special, join us in the exciting Q&A Domino giveaway and show off your knowledge about Reolink!Rules: We'll kick it off with a question. The next person to comment needs to answer it and then ask a question for the following participant. The chain continues in this manner (each person can join up to three times, but no self-answering). Remember, all questions should be Reolink or security-related.Prizes: Winners will be randomly selected after comments reach multiples of 150 (e.g., every 150/300/450/600 comments), to receive fantastic anniversary gift boxes, including a video doorbell, Reolink T-shirt, and more surprises! Winners will be announced on June 22nd.Are you ready? Here comes our first question: Reolink is approaching its ______ anniversary?Unlock more Reo-versary surprises to win $200 coupons & free Duo 3 PoE! https://reolink.club/15thReoversary-CM
@reolink-daisy Its the 15th!Question:When will the Reolink Duo 3T POE be released?
@j_haegele_657971761856547 Do you mean this?https://reolink.com/au/product/reolink-duo-3-poe/Question:When reolink will release a removable battery cam and can buy replacement battery from Reolink website? Argus 5?
Is there going to be a new release door bell with Higher resolution?
