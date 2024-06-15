Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hi,I have an RLC-510WA.I would like to acces to the URL to get the snapshot of the camera.Googleling aroun, I find this one:http://[IP]/cgi-bin/api.cgi?cmd=Snap&channel=0&rs=ABCDEF&type=mainBut does not work.Any hints?Thanks in advance
@user_834463902077181_834463902077181 Try http://(ip address)/cgi-bin/api.cgi?cmd=Snap&channel=0&rs=(any combination of numbers and letters)&user=(username)&password=(password)
@joseph_1979 This works for me on RLC-510ws and RLC-1212A.
