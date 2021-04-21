Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
On YouTube The Hook Up channel just released a comparison of the Reolink 4K NVR system to a Blue Iris system and Unifi Protect. Overall Reolink is the obvious winner for price and performance! Congrats Reolink! The Hook Up did suggest Reolink update it's client software to have more functions like the phone app.One important thing I have learned since having home security cameras is good night vision is difficult. Most home security cameras go from about 25-30 frames per second down to 10-15 to let more light in the lens at night. This can make night videos have image noise, grainy. IR light is a challenge. Too close to the camera and a face can become an overexposed white blur. Too far away from the camera and a face becomes unrecognizable. My Reolink 810A cameras are great during daylight. At night they have pretty good face images when a person is standing still or walking. But if someone is jogging or running the images become blurred a face cannot be recognized. This is true for all brands, unless you want to pay for expensive professional cameras that have large sensors and fast 60 frames per second ability. Professional cameras are used at banks, casinos, stadiums, etc. but they are much more costly. Most home owners don't really need that much quality IMO.I added a couple more floodlights to the front of my house. This lets the 810A switch to color night vision which helps clarity. My neighbor wondered why my front driveway is so bright at night! I posted here snapshots of daytime jogging, night jogging in IR black/white light, night jogging when the 810A switched to color night vision with the floodlights. The color night vision is much better. I haven't played with the 810A settings yet to see if I can get better IR images.So thanks Reolink for good cameras at a reasonable price! Keep it up!
Oops, in my prior post my photos were too large to download and I could not edit to add them. Here they are:Reolink-810A-day.jpgReolink-810A-night-black-white.jpgReolink-810A-night-color.jpg
Thank you for your support of Reolink! We will keep improving our products!
It's always interesting to see comparisons between different security camera systems, and it's awesome that Reolink came out on top in terms of both price and performance! The Hook Up's insights are valuable, especially when it comes to suggestions for software improvements.Your observation about the challenges of night vision is spot on. Achieving clear night footage can indeed be a tricky balance, and you've highlighted the trade-offs that many home security cameras face between frame rate, image noise, and IR light. It's good to hear that your Reolink 810A cameras perform well during the day and still provide decent face images at night, even - if there's some blurring during faster movements.And you're absolutely right – the high-end professional cameras used in places like banks and casinos come with a hefty price tag. For most homeowners, finding a balance between quality and cost is key, and it sounds like your Reolink system strikes a good balance.
