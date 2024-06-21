Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I updated the Reolink APP on 4 Android phones. After updating, the push notification option on each phone was disable (switched off). I would not have noticed but I accidentally triggered the camera myself and only received an email. I have to checked all options on each phone after a Reolink APP update and no other options were changed just the push notification.Do I have to check each option after an APP update?This is the second time an update has caused the push notification to be disabled. (So just a warning - after updating Reolink APP check your options -especially push notification.)
@reolink_0984_633827804586074 yes the last updates are not restoring the token provided by FCM and the push notification is disabled. I told them to provide a pop up window upon completion informing the users accordingly. Hope that they will resolve this in the next upgrades.
