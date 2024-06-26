Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Hey everyone!Many Home Assistant fans keep saying that they would like to add battery-powered cameras to their Home Assistant setup. We have been listening to these requests, and we are excited to announce that this will soon become a reality! Soon battery-powered cameras will work with Home Assistant through our Home Hub Download the new Home Hub firmware: https://reolink.club/DownloadCenter-Com6HOW IT WORKS:The Home Hub will act as a bridge between the battery cameras and Home Assistant, preserving battery life, and all the features of the battery cameras will be available just like the regular battery cameras. We believe this integration will greatly enhance your user experience and give you more flexibility. Home Assistant is set to release a code update in early July, bringing full and comprehensive support to this feature. Stay tuned for more updates!COMPATIBLE MODELS:
Note: Viewing the camera stream in Home Assistant consumes battery life by keeping it awake, so please avoid using the camera stream on constantly viewed dashboards. To verify proper operation, check if the "Sleep Status" en[censored]y shows "Sleeping" when the battery camera is not in active use.Got any questions? Feel free to let us know in the comments below!Special thanks to our core user u/StarkillerTR for contributing to the Reolink Home Assistant integration! His contribution has made using Reolink cameras more seamless and convenient. If you're interested in this integration and make a purchase through his referral link, he will earn a commission. Click here to learn more:https://reolink.club/Raaaf-Com
@reolink-daisy Check out more information at :https://reolink.club/HomeAssistant-Com
@reolink-daisy Im sure there will be lots of excited people with this news. Excellent step in the right direction.
