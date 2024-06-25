Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hi I have 4 x Reolink CCTV cameras, three are Go PT Ultra, which are 4G, and the remaining one is Argus PT Ultra which is wifi.I don't seem to have any issue with downloading Timelapse videos on the 4G cameras but seem to have an issue where the Argus PT Ultra is stopping at exactly 150MB of a 326.06MB file?I'm using the Client app on macOS currently to download rather than the iOS app.Was wondering if it might be a network restriction possibly as this camera is on our corporate network, or if this is a limitation somewhere else?Does anyone have any suggestions please?Many thanksSimon
@simes-tgi_801557520593052 I didn't see anyone complaining about this on Argus PT ultra. And do you have the same issue if you try to download it through the iphone or Android smartphone? I suggest you to email support on support @ reolink . com
