Hey guys!The new firmware v3.1.0.3514_2406039634 is now available for E1 Outdoor with hardware version IPC_523SD8! Auto update or download now to experience new features: https://reolink.club/DownloadCenter-Com6● Improved smart detection (including pet detection) and self-calibration.● Enhanced tracking performance.● Optimized QR code scanning functionality.● Improved recording function.● Guard position inaccuracies fixed.● Other known bugs resolved.Note: Since this version has many function updates, you may select the "Restore to default settings" option when upgrading to avoid any conflicts with your current settings.What do you think about this update? Share your thoughts with us! We are looking forward to your feedback!
@reolink-daisy Many thanks. Can you please check with your colleagues why the subscription to fw upgrades is not working? I subscribed to all fw upgrades for my models and never got an email informing that an upgrade has been released.
