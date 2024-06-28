Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
hello,Is one week that I had connection problems with my Reolink Cameras. NVR RLN16-410 with RLC-820A, Duo 3 and RLC-811A.I can no longer connect with mobile data or with others network. Basically I can see my cameras only when im connected in the same network. With Reolink App from iPhone or from Mac.I have cleared caches,uninstalled the app, cleared caches, format NVR, change network, change IP, ports, etc and nothing is working. I have the UID activated. This really renders the cameras useless if I can't connect to them to see what is happening while I'm out.I also updated everything, every camera and also the NVR and is still the same.Can somebody help me please.
@circuloelectrico_831062064197803 Ensure you have UID enabled as indicated below.https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/4411709788953-How-to-Enable-or-Disable-UID-via-Reolink-Client/#:~:text=Step%201.,off%20the%20Enable%20UID%20option.https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900003743146-How-to-Enable-Disable-UID-via-Reolink-NVR-New-UI/
@joseph_1979 Yes, as I wrote before is activated. The cameras work perfectly when I m on the same LAN.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!