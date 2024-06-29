Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi everyone, i installed 6 wifi trackmix cameras with a RLN12W NVR, I have a construction crew at my home and sometimes i tried to talk to the workers through the camera but i can't ...I can hear them very clear but when i talk, no words come out of the camera, just a loud noise, nothing else ... The workers hear the noise but can't understand what i am saying ... Anyone knows how i can fix that ?... Thank you ...
@don-gato_805086213865620 First check that the Trackmix and the NVR have the newest firmware. You can check them on their Reolink Download Center site. Did you connect the Trackmix cameras directly to the NVR or through a switch? If you have connected them through a switch then you can communicate directly with the camera using the Android/IoS client.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!