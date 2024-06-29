Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hi All,I have NVR and 3 TrackMix WiFi cameras. All 3 are working fine via the app and the NVR video console, but one of them I cannot access via Port 80 or 443 or via RTSP / ONVIF. I don't see a way to enable it in the app, and in the DVR Console, if I go to the camera, settings, then server, it takes me to the DVR server settings. I don't see a way to change this on a per camera basis.Thanks.
@phirephoto_633457091563556 From the Windows Client log on the TrackMix, go to Networks/Advanced/server settings and you have access to the protocols/ports.In recent firmware upgrades, https is restricted and one has to enable it through the Windows/Mac clients.
@joseph_1979 If I click the Cog icon, then go to Networks / Advanced, it shows NVR. It's enabled, but it looks (to me?) like I'm changing the settings for DVR, not the specific camera? As soon as I go to Network, if I select IP address, it shows the IP of the NVR, not the camera? I went in and all the settings are enabled...Thanks
