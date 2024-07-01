Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Hello everyone!When choosing a centralized security system for your battery-powered cameras, what are your top priorities? Budget-friendliness, ease of use, firmware updates, or device compatibility? Well, today we want to introduce Reolink Home Hub, all-in-one control system that meets all these requirements and more.The Reolink Home Hub is a wireless security center designed that serves as your storage, alarm, and management center, providing comprehensive monitoring and protection for both homes and businesses.Management Center: Easily manage and view regular security summaries from up to 8 cameras. The hub presents a regular summary of motion detection events via the App, keeping you informed and enabling easy access to playbacks.Storage Center: Encryption algorithms & offline recording for perfecting privacy. Reolink Home Hub offers premium data protection through exclusive encryption algorithms, safeguarding against unauthorized access. Don't worry about cloud storage—our hub supports offline recording, ensuring data preservation even during network interruptions.Alarm Center: Alarm on camera trigger & customizable ringtones. The Home Hub sounds an alarm when any connected IP camera is triggered, providing comprehensive protection with multi-layered alarms. Choose from a variety of alarm ringtones or customize your own.DIY your own Reolink security system! https://reolink.club/HomeHub-COM7Feel free to ask any questions about the Home Hub in the comments, and we'll be happy to answer them. And for those who are already using the system, we would love to hear your feedback!
