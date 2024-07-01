Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hello, all of a sudden, despite the Surveillance->Record chart is 100% active on all my cameras, my Reolink system now records just the last 3-4 hours. He started to do this after 1 year of perfect work. Before it could record the last 4-5 days. No cameras have been added, no settings have been changed. Someone knows how to solve the situation? Thank you,Francesco
