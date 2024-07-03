Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Hey'all!Remember the Reolink 16MP series? Now, we proudly present new members of the 16MP series, the Duo 2V PoE and Duo 3V PoE! These cameras provide the perfect security solutions based on different needs:Duo 2V PoE: Intelligent 4K 8MP PoE Camera https://reolink.club/Duo2VPoE-COM7Duo 3V PoE: 16MP PoE Camera with Motion Track https://reolink.club/Duo3VPoE-COM7Both models feature:●180° seamless panorama●IK10 vandal-proof rating●Multiple night vision modes●IP67 water protection●Detection of people, vehicles, and animals●Two-way audioDo you have any questions about these two products? Which one do you prefer? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments!🤩
