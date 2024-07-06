Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
The RJ45 plug from my RLC-810A camera got accidently ripped off and so did the plug from the CAT6 network cable. I am trying to connect the two cables with an CAT6/CAT7 LSA patch connector but I can't figure out how to pair the cables correctly.CAT6 Ethernet:orangeorange-whiteblueblue-whitegreengreen-whitebrownbrown-whiteRLC-810Aorangeorange-whitegreengreen-whitepurplegreyI tried to match orange and green and connect purple and grey to the blue / blue-white cables but it didn't work out. Can anybody give me a hint?
@vogel_284858079064306 check this out https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/kn53d0/network_cable_wiring_question/
@joseph_1979 Thank you!In the meantime I found an corresponding article here: https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000605206-Introduction-to-Ethernet-Cable/
