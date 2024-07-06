Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
What is the maximum size for the SD card for RLC-511W? I have now read 3 different information and do not know which is correct.
@160334357029011 I have the RLC511WA and has a 256GB SD as per specs.
@joseph_1979 I believe the standard RLC-511W is limited to 128gb, and the WA is 256gb. https://reolink.com/files/docs/specs/RLC-511W-IP-Camera-Specifications.pdf
