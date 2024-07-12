Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hey everyone!We are happy to announce that the code update for Home Assistant is now complete, and our Home hub fully works with Home Assistant! A big shout out to u/StarkillerTR for the outstanding contribution to improving the integration. Reolinkers now have more flexibility when setting up their security system. Check out more at: https://reolink.club/HomeAssistant-ComDo you have any questions or ideas? Write them down in the comments!
@reolink-daisy Next week, we will release a new Home Hub firmware that optimizes the WiFi functionality and supports the WiFi switch. Click here to download the Android beta APP: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Kqb3UGCizWgccZ9feellyZop6rcSO00I/view?usp=sharing
@reolink-daisy Already running this for more than 2 weeks. Reported one issue to support to investigate.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!