I come to report that since the last update of the reolink app for Android about 2 days ago, when I open the Android app a kind of interference noise is heard. In the application for the PC(Windows) everything is working perfectly. Any information on this? Thanks!
@rui-santos_493483414995146 I just upgraded the client on one of my smartphones and noticed a degradation in the audio. Seems they added some digital artefacts to make it continuous. I need to do more tests when I get home.
