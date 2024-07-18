Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Why does local recording require an SD card? Running a Windows 11 desktop with plenty of storage but it's not saving anything. I understand I can FTP video, but really? That makes zero sense.
@farmeunit_845196579786910 You can record to PC using the Reolink client. Find it clicking the upper right gear icon. But I don't think many do that. It requires a massive hard drive and fast processor to have reliability. Your hard drive will fill up faster than you think. Give it a try if you want. The Reolink client is best used for live view, changing settings, update firmware, not 24/7 recording in my opinion. If you only have a few cams recording motion only events it might be okay, more and you may have issues. It's better to record to a Reolinnk NVR or something like Synology. See below links:https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360003593554-How-to-Record-to-PC-New-Client/https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360006073894-How-Long-Can-Reolink-NVR-Record-for/
@md Agree. Windows client is not meant for 24x7 recordings. Best option is to go for an NVR from same supplier unless one is knowledgeable and opt for an HA which can handle a multitude if devices.
