i purchased 3 relolink camera's (used) on a Marktplace.2 of them work finethe last on, an Argus 3 pro has no QR-code and no UID sticker on the camerai google how to find the UID, but for al solutions i found the camera is allready configured and have allready an IP adress .is there a way (with some tools) to find out the UID ? otherwise the camera is useless.
@user_847102702784708_847102702784708 Do you know the previous SSID and password of the WIFI? If you know them then you can set your smartphone hotspot with these parameters and log on the camera. You need the password of the camera too. If you do a reset then all the settings including the WIFI are lost.You may try to email support on support @ reolink . com. But in the absence of the invoice from Reolink I don't think that they will provide you with the UID. Nothing to lose.
