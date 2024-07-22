Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I've been running the Argus Track w/solar charger connected for over a month now with no issues. It typically shows over 95% battery every time I look. It does not connected to the App 24/7. However yesterday I noticed the battery was showing very low and this was during a sunny day. I let it go overnight as I have to get a ladder to access both camera and solar panel. Today it was showing just over 20% and charging. I pulled the camera and have it connected inside to a normal charger. But I was wondering how I determine whether the solar charger is not producing enough charge or something is wrong with the battery itself? I'm wondering how to test the output via the Type-C USB connector?
@bamainark_709557840093322 Check that the usb plug is well inserted. Has there been any strong winds? So the camera has been fully charged when charged through a power adapter. If the charge has been kept then the battery looks healthy. So either a connection issue or the Solar panel. If you see the charging sign from the applications, it means it is charging.https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000658523-How-to-Check-Whether-the-Solar-Panel-is-Charging-the-Battery-or-Not/#:~:text=Method%201%3A%20Check%20the%20battery,icon%20shown%20on%20the%20camera.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!