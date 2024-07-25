Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Really love how my video doorbell has an option to chime on person detection which is very handy for knowing when packages have been delivered. One problem I have however is sometimes deliveries will not be taken to the front door and left in front of my garage. This led me to invest in a Trackmix to monitor my driveway only to find the Trackmix does not have the option to configure a chime on person detection. I know I can configure emails, but the point is I'm not always monitoring a phone or on the PC and the chime is a preferred solution, I even have two to cover both living room & bedroom. Would love to see security cameras offered the ability to support Reolink Chimes.
@byteusmax We need to have IFTTT/matter/MQTT on the camera and then we can configurate the action. Maybe sounds the siren of an internal camera.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!