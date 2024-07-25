Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Black screen was never an issue before yesterdays update.Running a windows 7 pro operating system.Would like to get display working again.
@radziewicz_663640769990689 try to install DirectX redist and see if it will help.
@radziewicz_663640769990689 Thanks for the feedback. I've reported to our colleagues.
The new Update is broken, I installed the Update then when my cameras try to connect the app just crashes, Uninstalled the app rebooted the PC running Windows 10Pro and I try to add a new device and it crashes the App and never completes adding the devices. There Updates use to be solid but this last one is like I download the update from Microsoft or Crowdstrike
@cameras_155496755454086 I did install it on both Win 10 and Win 11 and had no issue.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!