I have recently just purchased a RLC-830A camera. There is a siren button on the app which only plays the siren for a very short few seconds. Is there a way to increase the length of this?Also, does anyone know if there is a way to play a beep or some different sort of sound instead of a siren on the camera whenever motion is detected?
@ahmed24_792373287792775 There is no way to extent the siren sound and cannot either be replaced.
