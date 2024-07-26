Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hello,during the last months I face some random black screens with my E1.When I connect through mobile or the client, I see only black screen (time & camera-name are there).A few times the problem is solved with a camera reboot. But not always.I tried to do a firmware upgrade, but I have the latest version. So, I couldn't upgrade.Any other ideas? Could it be a hardware issue?
@brandinoa_341775868170492 if the issue appears on both clients then it seems a camera issue. I suggest you to take it up with support on support @ reolink . Com
