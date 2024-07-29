Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have a RLC-830A and I find the colour saturation very washed out. I googled it and came across this Reolink link that says you can adjust colour saturation using the steps mentioned in link below. However, I’m using iOS app and I do not see any colour saturation optionhttps://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/4403930384025-How-to-Configure-Advanced-Image-Settings-via-Reolink-Client/#:~:text=Saturation%3A%20Adjust%20the%20vividness%20of,value%2C%20the%20lighter%20the%20color.also, when camera returns to monitor point I feel like it’s very wobbly picture as it moves. Is there a way to smoothen the movement?
@ahmed24_792373287792775 kindly contact support on support @ reolink . Com. I don't have this camera and don't use Apple.
