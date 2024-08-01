Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have this RLC-823S2 camera and it is currently on patrol and with auto tracking. It detects me, but it isn't auto tracking and just continues the patrol loop.In theory it should pause the patrol and do auto tracking until it loses what it is tracking, then it should resume the patrol loop. Is there some setting I am missing to do this?
@user_798532289949870_798532289949870 I do not have this model. But as you stated if during patrolling it detects an object it should continue to track it. I suggest you to take it up with support on support @ reolink.com
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!