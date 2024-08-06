Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
I recently purchased the reolink home hub. It great but it has one annoying feature that's not in the manual. It automatically resets the password on ever single camera that you connect, and prevent ms you from changing it back. This prevents camera from being accessed directly, you can now only access them through the hub. It physically removes the change password option. I'm trying to share a couple of my camera with family members, I follow the instructions to create a qr code and then scan it. But it asks for a password which of course I no longer have. I've contacted technical support a couple of times but they don't seem to understand what my problem is. They just tell me to generate a qr code. Which I'm doing, but they say nothing about having to enter a password. I'm using E1 Pro, E1 outdoors and the doorbell. Any ideas?
@user_782828081017023_782828081017023 On Reddit Reolink community I read that once a battery camera is connected to the hub, one loses the direct connectivity. So all the control of the cameras shall be through the hub. See point 3 in https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/1e4muu5/home_hub_qa/
