Hey'all!The first firmware update for CX810 is here! Some of you may have noticed that the camera wasn't listed in the Download Center before and wondered why. So here's a friendly reminder: if you can't find a model on the official download center list, it means it's already equipped with the latest firmware out of the box. Please don’t install firmware from other products. Let's take a look at the main updates.● Added Audio Noise Reduction Option: users can adjust noise reduction levels to improve the audio quality.● Added Binning Mode Feature: night vision quality can be enhanced in extremely dark environments (this mode is most recommended for such situations; otherwise the video will look blurry).
Binning mode-before
Binning mode-after
● Optimized Image Effects.● Fixed other known BUGs.Plus, there might be another Trackmix WiFi firmware update coming soon, so if you're interested, why not visit our official download center more often: https://reolink.club/DownloadCenter-Com6Update the firmware and enjoy the improvements! Feel free to share your feedback with us in the comments.
