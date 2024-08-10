Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
How to get 4k Video from 823a and 811a on my Monitor?Hi Guys!I am just wondering, why Reolink dont support 4k Video at their own App.YES, i know, if i watch the single Cams clear (4k) View is available."Sad" Part, I have 5 Cams and want to watch them at same time.So at grid View, the Cams only support a low resolution.Is there any other App which support 4k Video for 5 Reolink Cams at same Time View and dont cost 1000 of EUR ?VLC is not really an option btw.It would also be nice to be able to adjust the Picture of the Cam, even if its not 1:1, because 5 Cams on one Screen is tricky, if you cannot change the size of the Picture.
@guano30_531689001173142 In my opinion, their client is useful for setting up, configuration, upgrading and viewing for a few minutes. It is not meant for 247 viewing and recording. You need to opt for their NVR and connect it to a monitor through HDMI.Check this link https://reolink.com/product/rln36/
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!