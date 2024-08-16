Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Hello everyone.You may have seen a post on Reddit about our customer service, which turned out to be an identity theft who stole user information to claim free PoE cameras. Fortunately, the original user's support ticket was resolved in July. The post was therefore removed by the admin, and our support team will inform the user of the situation while being more vigilant in verifying cases.When communicating online, it's important to protect your privacy. Please avoid sharing personal information, order IDs, camera UIDs (especially when reporting bugs or troubleshooting), or other sensitive information on public social media platforms. If you see similar complaint posts in groups, it's better to engage thoughtfully, and feel free to tag us for follow-up. We will respond quickly to provide solutions.Stay safe and have a great weekend!
@reolink-daisy Whenever I see members attaching screenshots with UID I immediately inform them to delete or hide the UID. IPs if they are private it's OK.
