Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I am being told to upgrade to the latest firmware as a potential fix for malfunctions, however as there is no way back due to Reolinks policy of not making previous versions available,and the fact that in the case of there client software it has malfunctioned after an upgrade -I would like to know if anyone else is running this firmware first please before I brick my camera ?Old fw 3.0.0.1337_22091900New fw 3.0.0.3471_2406115691
@user_654306224615431_654306224615431 I did a lot of fw upgrades and so far none of them failed. You may ask support to provide you with an old fw.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!