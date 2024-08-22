Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hi,I have been using 4 Reolink bullet cameras for a few months now, and I was wondering if it is possible to make privacy masks with dynamic shapes and not just rectangles, since it is impossible to properly cover some areas with the current method.Here in Italy (and also in the rest of the EU) there are strict rules about video surveillance and we need a proper way to ensure privacy.Thanks.
Privacy masks do not have to be contiguous. Each segment appears to be limited to a small rectangle, but there can be dozens of them spread around the screen.
Speaking of my cameras (B800), you can only place 4 rectangles, so you cannot cover part of the scene correctly.
