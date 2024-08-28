Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I am going with Reolink's products for my current surveillance needs but if you would allow me a few questions (since I am not currently a customer I do not seem to be able to contact Support).I will need 4-6 cameras, depending on placement, viewing angles and responses below. All will run via PoE and some will need to be IK10 "Vandal proof". All connected to my own Switch on a VLAN on my own network within my own firewall.
And one last question, is there any licensing costs for using Reolink or the camera cost is the only cost?Thanks for reading and looking forward to your answers...
FTP is a feature built in to the RLC cameras. (not the battery powered cameras). I use it to store recordings from 8-10 cameras using FileZilla FTP server. Provides backup for the camera SD card and (I know this is goofy) allows me to use VLC to view motion recordings.There are no fees to use Reolink products unless one subscribes to a "cloud storage" plan (I have not)Looking forward to someone reporting actual temperature experience. My guess is the cameras might function at lower temperatures, but if they don't then Reolink's answer will be "told you so."
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!