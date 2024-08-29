Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
We have 4 Reolink cameras taking timelapse videos at construction sites (2x Duo 2 LTE, 2x Go PT Ultra).None of the SD cards are more than 20% full and all cards are brand new, properly formatted.Once a camera has 32 files stored in the timelapse folder it no longer shows new recordings within the client. The timelapses are confirmed to have successfully saved but are not visible in the app or client.Deleting older files allows the hidden timelapse files to be viewed/downloaded but this isn't a long term solution.Is there a fix in the work for this bug or has anyone found a work around?Thanks
@user_860322277232818_860322277232818 I don't have these cams. I have no issue using timelapse on RLC811WA and Argus 3 Ultra.I suggest you to email support on support @ reolink . com
