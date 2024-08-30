Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I try to save my records on a NAS synology. It seems I filed the parameters correctly but I have the 454 error : check your network connection. I've already contacted the support but nothing helped me. If someone has a solution or at keast an idea don't hesitate.Thank you !
@user_860921202528478_860921202528478 Check the thread https://community.reolink.com/topic/6495/ftp-directory-inaccessible-454-error And can you take a screenshot of how you entered the directory on the camera? There shouldn't be a trailing /.
FTP 454 error is saying that the user name used to connect to the FTP server does not have permission to access the directory.
