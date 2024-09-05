Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
It would be very nice to have the pre-motion recording option for battery powered cameras, none of mine have it (Argus 4 pro, Eco ultra, ...)I have it on other brand cameras and is very useful. In a lot of the cases it records something but you are in fact missing what really happened. Or did I forget to activate some setting to have that option?
@jovanbever_813520008691929 On battery cams, only the PIR and the WIFI circuits are active. So when the PIR is triggered then it shall start the application which shall start recording, identify object, whether push/email to be sent, etc. So the camera needs time to wake up and if the object moves fast then it is not detected. Best cameras are the POE/DC powered which are continuously capturing and subsequently can include some seconds (10s) before object is detected.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!