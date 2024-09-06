Reolink updates
Our E1 Pro indoor cam keeps acting like it is powering on and spins moving the lens then coming back to our viewing position. Sitting in the room with it, this happened 4-6 times in 20 minutes. Not sure how troubleshoot this or what is causing it. The firmware is updated, tried power on/off and disconnect power and reattach. We have the app on 4 devices to watch the feed and each app is connected to the static IP of the camera. The reboot thing only seems to do this during times of recording and not during still times. Can't seem to find logs to tell me what was happening at the time.Any suggestions?
@user_827561404055684_827561404055684 Normally this occurs when there is moisture in the reset button.
