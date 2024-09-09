Reolink updates
Hello Reolinkers!At IFA 2024, we're excited to showcase a range of local storage devices tailored to your unique needs. And for the first time, we're introducing the Home Hub Pro to the public! Let's take a quick look at the highlights:Reolink Home Hub Devices: Smart & Simple● Home Hub Pro: Wi-Fi 6 wireless security center supporting up to 24 Reolink cameras, with encrypted local storage, no monthly fees, and up to 16TB storage capacity.● Home Hub: Wi-Fi 6 wireless encrypted security center with up to 512GB x 2 microSD card storage and support for up to 8 cameras.Reolink NVRs: Scalable & Robust● RLN12W: 12-channel Wi-Fi 6 NVR for continuous 24/7 local recording.● RLN36: 36-channel NVR with massive 48TB storage capacity, 8 alarm inputs/4 alarm outputs, and 2-way audio.Pre-order your Hub Pro now: https://reolink.club/HomeHubPro–COM9So, are you more of a Hub fan or an NVR enthusiast? Let us know why in the comments!
@reolink-daisy Finally the Hub Pro. Can we have more details and specs of this Hub Pro? Thanks.
