Hey everyone!IFA 2024 is coming to an end, but what an amazing time we've had here! We unveiled our brand upgrade and introduced new products across various lines, including the Altas PT Ultra – the first CX battery camera with 4K continuous recording and auto-tracking, which has already won 13 media awards, Home Hub Pro, a new 4G Trail cam, A4P WiFi/PoE, and the battery doorbell. What do you think of these innovations? Is there anything you find particularly exciting or want to know more about?It was also fantastic to meet so many of you in person, such as Thomas Klimke - these connections are what make IFA so special. And Renate Biezilon, thank you for contributing to a smooth Reolink Live. Of course, the many online comments and discussions were just as exciting for us.Thank you all for being part of this journey and supporting us so enthusiastically. Your support and engagement means a lot to us. More highlights: https://reolink.club/IFA2024-COM9
@reolink-daisy Well Done.
