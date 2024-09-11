Reolink updates
I'm unable to get FTP working with Reolink Trackmix POE. The FTP server is being hosted by my Synology device in a remote location.Everytime I test the FTP settings I receive the following error: 450: Unknown error. Please try again.FTP access works using the same account from my PC using Filezilla.When I log into the Synology and check the Reolink folder I created, I notice that the Trackmix has communicated with the FTP server leaving 0byte files.UPDATE:I'm posting an update since since my post has been flagged as "new user" preventing from replying to the thread:@joseph_1979 I receive the following continuous logs:user [reolink] from [x.x.x.x] logged in successfully via [FTP]logged out the server via [FTP] with totally [0 bytes] uploaded and [0 bytes] downloadedNone of my other cameras from Hikvision, Annke and other brands have this problem.I have tried other ftp accounts & admin account and still the same problem.
@408313508024554 Can you share the logs from the ftp server to understand what is happening? Else capture a wireshark trace.
@408313508024554 Ensure that there is no trailing slash at the end of the path name. The information provided barely leads me to the issue. Would you be able to capture a wireshark trace and set protocol to ftp and attach a screenshot? So after you configured ftp and saved setting, what was the outcome when you click on test? In the host, I assume you are entering the IP of the FTP server.
