Hi, All,I have two Argus 3 Pro cameras front and back, and would like to set different schedules for humans, vehicles, pets and other. For example, each camera set to ignore ‘other’ triggers (moving foliage, parasols etc), both cameras to ignore pets during the day; rear camera to ignore vehicles. Can I set each camera in this way, or is just one setting for each camera available? TIA
@user_725693530063049_725693530063049 they are independent. Each of which has its own configuration.
Definitely each camera is independent (all settings).There appear to be different schedules for Record, Email, and Push notifications. But, within a schedule (Record, Email, Push) there is only one calendar. For example, it appears to me that a camera cannot be set to Record pets on one schedule and record vehicles on a different schedule.
